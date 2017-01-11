Taking action against people polluting the Bagmati River

Authorities have arrested five persons for throwing trashes into the Bagmati River at Til Ganga on Saturday. They have been fined Rs 5,000 each for their unpleasant action, according to the Kathmandu Metropolitan City, Town Police.

Under the Waste Management Act-2068, those found guilty of disposing garbage in prohibited zones faces a six-month jail term or Rs 5,000 to Rs 1,50,000 in fine or both according to the nature of offense.

Those found guilty for their illegal action of trashing waste into the holy river are workers of Annapurna Sweets Shop at Gaushala, furniture shop, Arun Glass House and Chicken House at Tilganaga. Similarly, a worker of Shiva Shankar Hotel at Jaya Bageshwori was arrested red handed while disposing garbage in the river, shared Sub-Inspector of Police Badriman Nagarkoti.

The river was being cleaned weekly for 191st times under the Bagmati River Clean-Up Campaign. But still people do not appreciate these type of efforts and keep polluting the river.