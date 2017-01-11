Sunrise Bank to acquire NIDC Capital Market

By Our Reporter

Sunrise Bank Ltd has received the mandate from its special general meeting held on 8 January to acquire the NIDC Capital Market.

Earlier, the Bank and NIDC Capital Market had endorsed final agreement for acquisition of the Capital Market. The special general meeting of the Bank chaired by Motilal Dugger, chairman of the Bank, gave the mandate to the Bank to acquire NIDC Capital Market.

After receiving permission from the Nepal Rastra Bank, the NIDC Capital Market will be merged into the Bank.