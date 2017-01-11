Siddhartha Bank Limited (SLB) is supporting Nepal Eye Hospital, Tripureshwar to conduct cataract surgeries of 15 economically marginalized patients from different locations of Kathmandu Valley, as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.
Issuing a statement, the bank said its deputy general manager Rameshwar Prasad Bashyal handed over the sponsorship check to Daman Bahadur Ghale, CEO of the hospital, amid a ceremony organized on the hospital premises.
SBL supports Nepal eye hospital
