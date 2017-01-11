SBL supports Nepal eye hospital

Siddhartha Bank Limited (SLB) is supporting Nepal Eye Hospital, Tripureshwar to conduct cataract surgeries of 15 economically marginalized patients from different locations of Kathmandu Valley, as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

Issuing a statement, the bank said its deputy general manager Rameshwar Prasad Bashyal handed over the sponsorship check to Daman Bahadur Ghale, CEO of the hospital, amid a ceremony organized on the hospital premises.