NIC Asia’s tree plantation program

Registrar of the B P Koirala Institute of Health and Sciences (BPKIHS), Dharan, Dr Tul Bahadur Shrestha, on Sunday, inaugurated Tree Plantation Program at BPKIHS Dharan.

The program was organized as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of NIC ASIA bank, according to a statement issued by the bank.

According to the bank, it plans to plant more than 7,000 saplings in this fiscal year.

“Accordingly, a memorandum of understanding has been signed between BPKIHS and NIC ASIA under which BPKIHS has provided specific area for tree plantation in its premises,” the statement added.