Nepal, Myanmar enjoy 2600 years of relations: Myanmar envoy

By Our Reporter

Embassy of Myanmar in Kathmandu observed its 69th anniversary of Independence Day by hosting a reception on 4 January. Vice President Nanda Kumar Pun was the chief guest at the function.

Ambassador U LwinOo, addressing the function, recalled that Myanmar lived in successive kingdom of magnificences for millennia.

“The conuntry lost its sovereignty under British rule since 1885 and got independence on 4th of January in 1948with efforts of those who sacrificed their lives in getting freedom for Myanmar”, said the envoy.

“Nepal and Myanmardiplomatic relations was established in 1960 although people to people relations formed since 150 years ago. Moreover Lord Buddha, noble son of Nepal visited Myanmar five times as prilgrimage tours last 2600 years ago,” he said.

The envoy thus articulated that both the countries have 2600 years of religious relations.

He informed that there are about three hundred million Nepalese origins residing andenjoying in Myanmar and approximately one hindred thousand Myanmar relatives Nepalese stay in Nepal. Therefore, the relations are not only limited within the government to government level but also very excellent relations that have been enjoyed at the people-to-people level, he said.

“I do believe,our relations will be futher enchanced through increased contacts in the Non-Aligned Movement and regional forums such as BIMSTEC, ACD(Asia Cooperation Dialogue) and SAARC”, the ambassador said.

The reception was also attended by Speaker, ministers, Chief of Army Staff, political leaders, high-level officials, heads of the diplomatic missions, senior journalists and businessmen.