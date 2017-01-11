Mobile app for passport application submission

The Department of Passport (DoP) has launched a mobile application with the aim of easing the process of applying for passport.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Prakash Sharan Mahat inaugurated the app amidst a function at DoP office in Narayanhiti. “The mobile app would not only save applicants’ time, but also help ease the passport personalisation process,” he added.

This means the service is currently available only in passport application centres where live enrolment system has already been introduced at the DoP office in Narayanhiti, Kathmandu as well as 10 Nepali embassies and diplomatic missions based in New York and Washington of USA; Doha of Qatar; Riyadh and Jeddah of Saudi Arabia; Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia; Abu Dhabi of UAE; London of UK; Kuwait; and Hong Kong, according to Director General of DoP Sushil Kumar Lamsal.

The DoP said in a press release that service seekers can download the mobile app ‘Nepal Passport’ in their cell phone and fill the passport application form before directly submitting it to the passport personalisation system of the DoP.

Once the form is submitted, the system automatically provides a bar code to the concerned applicants. The applicants should then contact the DoP or other live enrolment centres along with the bar code number for further processing.

Director General Lamsal, however, made it clear that applicants need to produce or submit a recommendation letter from their concerned District Administration Office while applying for passport through DoP or live enrolment centres.