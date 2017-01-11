Himalayan Bank to provide 30 percent bonus share to its shareholders

By Our Reporter

Himalayan Bank Limited (HBL) held its 24th annual general meeting on 6 January. The AGM was chaired by Manoj Bahadur Shrestha, chairman of the Bank.

The AGM has declared 30 percent bonus share and 1.5789 percent cash dividend on the paid-up capital to the shareholders. After issuance of the bonus shares Bank’s paid-up capital will be Rs. 5.48 billion.

Shrestha informed that after the allotment of the right shares being issued in line with the decision of 23rd AGM, the paid-up capital of the Bank will 6.49 billion.

Shrestha also presented the Bank’s annual report for the fiscal year 2015/16. He said that the Bank is continuously improving its service because of the trust of the valued customers and creative effort of the management.

Chairman Shrestha also informed that the Bank’s total deposit base reached Rs. 87.33 billion during the period under review, recording an increase of 18.76 percent over the previous year. Similarly, the loans and advances reached Rs. 69.10 billion recording an increase of 24.67 percent.

Highlighting the Bank’s various activities Chairman Shrestha stated that the Bank has aimed to open five new branches, install additional ATMs and “POS Terminals” in various places of the country in current fiscal year. He further stated that the Bank will continuously put its effort to promote remittance business.