Govinda Biyogi award to Prashanta Aryal

By Our Reporter

Editors’ Society of Nepal (ESON) has decided to reward Prashanta Aryal, editor, Nepal weekly magazine with the Govinda Biyogi Journalism Award 2017.

Meanwhile, the Society has decided to reward late Gopal Gotame, Birgunj (after the death) with the Govinda Biyogi Special Journalism Award 2017.

Accordingly, the Society has decided to honour Prakash Man Singh, Kalyani Rimal and RK Manandhar for their outstanding contribution in the field of journalism.

The awards will be distributed amidst a function to be organised to mark late Govinda Biyogi memorial day on 2 Magh (15 January).

Late senior journalist Govinda Biyogi was the founding chairman of the Society.