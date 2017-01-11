Wednesday , January 11 2017
image0012

Global IME’s rally to celebrate its 10th anniversary

image0012Global IME Bank has organised a rally on the occasion of its 10th anniversary. The rally organised with a main slogan ‘Bachat Garaun’ in a bid to bring financial literacy marched to Durbarmarg, Ghantaghar, Ratnapark, Shahidgate, Newroadgate, Bir Hospital, Jamal and concluded at Kantipath branch of the bank.
On the occasion, Chandra Prasad Dhakal, Chairman of the bank honoured 32 long serving employees.
Agreement between Global IME and MasterCard
An agreement has been finalised between Global IME Bank and MasterCard. According to the agreement, Global IME Bank will provide the issuer and acquirer processing services of the MasterCard. Janak Sharma Poudel, Senior Deputy CEO of Global Bank and Narendra Nanda, Senior Business Leader for South Asia, MasterCard Payment Solution signed the agreement paper on the regard. With the agreement, MasterCard assigned the first of its kind services in Nepal to Global Bank which will further secure and speed the banking transaction.

