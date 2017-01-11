Thursday , January 12 2017
Home / Political News / Current News / CIAA Chief Karki declared disqualified
lok

CIAA Chief Karki declared disqualified

36 mins ago

By Our Reporter lok

The Supreme Court issued a verdict on Sunday disqualifying the suspended Chief of the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA), Lokman Singh Karki, to stay in the post any more.
A full bench comprising Justices Ishwori Prasad Khatiwada, Dr Anand Mohan Bhattarai and Anil Kumar Sinha decided that appointment of Lokman Singh Karki as CIAA Chief was unconstitutional.
Advocate Om Prakash Aryal had filed a writ petition at SC arguing that Karki’s appointment as Chief of the anti-graft body, CIAA, was against the constitution.
With the SC decision, Karki has been dismissed from his job.

Check Also

image0014

Nepal, Myanmar enjoy 2600 years of relations: Myanmar envoy

By Our Reporter Embassy of Myanmar in Kathmandu observed its 69th anniversary of Independence Day …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017,People's Review, All Rights Reserved