By Our Reporter

Prime Minister PushpakamalDahal has said that the constitution amendment bill was tabled after themeeting with UML chair KP Oli. As per the agreement the amendment bill was tabled on 8 January, said Dahal. He however clarified that Oli had agreed to disagree the bill. Dahal also claimed that the bill will be endorsed with a two-thirds majority and the three major parties will develop consensus to hold the elections.

Meanwhile, KP Oli, while talking to the media persons in Biratnagar, said that now the environment for election has been developed. He claimed that the constitution amendment bill will not be endorsed by the Parliament.