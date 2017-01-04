Partisan politics mars professionalism: NRA chair asked clarification

By Our Reporter

Partisan politics that has prevented the growth of professionalism in the country is likely to affect the ongoing reconstruction drive. When the reconstruction works are gradually moving ahead, the government last week sought clarification from Chief Executive Officer of the National Reconstruction Authority Sushil Gyawali.

Although the clarification was said to be sought over the delays in carrying out post-quake reconstruction work, it is an ill design of the ruling parties to sack Gyawali, who was appointed by the UML-led government.

A cabinet meeting last Thursday decided to write to Gyawali asking him to furnish a reply in seven days.

Gyawali was asked question on four issues—his failure to coordinate with the government agencies, his inability to mobilize staff, his failure to implement the instruction given by NRA directive committee led by the Prime Minister and delay in issuing housing grants to the victims.

Sources said the leaders of the ruling parties were unhappy with Gyawali when he refuted to appoint their men in the NRA and decided to seek clarification so that they can sack him saying that the clarifications submitted by him were not satisfactory.

Nepali Congress leaders want to replace Gyawali with Govind Pokharel, whose appointment made by the Sushil Koirala-led government was not approved due to opposition from the UML. As Gyawali is a pro-UML man, and the UML has been opposing each move of the ruling parties, the latter want to take revenge on UML by ousting Gyawali.

However, sacking of Gyawali will have a negative impact on the reconstruction works. But for our political parties who apply every measure to stick in power and have their own ‘men’ in the major posts, reconstruction works have nothing to do. These shameless leaders are ready to do anything to fulfill their petty interests no matter how their works are harmful to the nation.

According to the law, the government can relieve the CEO of his responsibilities giving him an opportunity to clarify.

In a statement after receiving the letter from government, Gyawali said the activities of the NRA done within a year of its establishment were transparent. He would clarify to the government the activities, challenges and problems related to reconstruction.