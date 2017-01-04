NC-MC difference delay ambassadors’ assignment

By Our Reporter

Reports state that dispute has been surfaced between NC and Maoist in assignment of the ambassadors in 12 countries. Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal has planned five seats for the Maoist party and five seats for the Nepali Congress, one post for RPP and one post for other small parties in the government. Against Dahal’s plan, NC president Sher Bahadur Deuba has demanded

60 percent assignment should be made from the NC quota by leaving 40 percent for the MC. As Dahal is taking stance on equal share for the two parties in the government, dispute between NC and MC has been surfaced, which has delayed ambassadorial assignment. Due to the delay, the ambassadorial post is vacant in many countries for years, which has given wrong message in our relations with the friendly countries.