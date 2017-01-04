Fate of amendment bill still uncertain

By Our Reporter

The fate of the controversial bill registered by the government in the parliament to make amendments to the constitution is still uncertain by the time this story was developed.

The government had committed to table the bill in the meeting on Monday but postponed for one more day as the three parties failed to reach a consensus. The CPN-UML had been adamant to block the passage of the bill while the two ruling parties were determined to table it and finalise through voting.

The Supreme Court verdict of Monday that declined to issue an stay order in response to a petition filed against the amendment bill said in its lengthy ruling that the parliament has the right to discuss the amendment bill. The ruling however provided space for both the ruling and opposition parties to interpret in their favour.

While Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Bimalendra Nidhi claimed that the ruling proved the UML was wrong while deputy leader of the UML Parliamentary Party and former speaker Subash Nembang said that the ruling clearly mentioned that the amendment bill was useless. Lawyers loyal to the main opposition party have also welcomed the ruling stating that it did not allow amendment to the constitution.

However, the ruling has put the CPN-UML in the difficult position as the Court told that the issue of amendment falls in the jurisdiction of the parliament forcing it to end the obstruction in the House.

However, the Supreme Court has indirectly hinted that changing demarcation of provinces will be against the constitution. The ruling issued by Chief Justice Sushila Karki and Justice and Ishwor Khatiwoda has referred the Article 274 of the constitution while taking any step to amend the law of the land. Of course, the ruling indirectly said that the parliament can discuss the amendment bill but cannot pass it until the provinces are created.

Nembang, who is a lawyer, claimed that the SC ruling was in fvaour of the UML. However, UML in order to respect the SC ruling has to end its obstruction in the parliament.