baburam_bhattarai

Baburam’s cap allergic

16 mins ago

baburam_bhattaraiBaburam Bhattarai, who never took off his cap until he completed SLC examination, has got serious allergy with the cap at present. Bhattarai, condemning celebration of cap day on 1 January, remarked on his twitter status that why the cap day was celebrated even during the era when the country has adopted multi- caste and multi-culture, celebration of cap day is not justifiable.
After such remarks from such a personality, one can easily understand that Bhattarai is speaking the voice of his bosses who have assigned him to destroy this country.

