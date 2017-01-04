Baburam’s cap allergic

Baburam Bhattarai, who never took off his cap until he completed SLC examination, has got serious allergy with the cap at present. Bhattarai, condemning celebration of cap day on 1 January, remarked on his twitter status that why the cap day was celebrated even during the era when the country has adopted multi- caste and multi-culture, celebration of cap day is not justifiable.

After such remarks from such a personality, one can easily understand that Bhattarai is speaking the voice of his bosses who have assigned him to destroy this country.