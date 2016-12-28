Friday , December 30 2016
Businessman Deepak Malhotra bereaved of his mother

By Our Reporter
image0014Noted businessman and a friend of People’s Review weekly, Deepak Malhotra has been bereaved of his mother RamkumariMalhotra, 87.
Wife of late DevrajMalhotra, Ramkumaripassed away on Friday, 23 December evening while undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Late RamkumariMalhotra has been survived by one son (Deepak Malhotra) and three daughters (RakchyaMalhotra, Surakchya Singh and RekhaShrestha).
People’s Review weekly family prays to the Almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul and extends condolences to all the members of the bereaved family.

