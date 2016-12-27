How safe is the court?

By Our Reporter

Courts are to give justice and protection to the people. But in Nepal even the courts are now not free from the vandals and violence. It was evident from the incident in which suspended chairman of the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority Lok Man Singh Karki was smeared black soot in the premises of the Supreme Court last Thursday. Karki had reached the court for a hearing on his case.

Two persons had smeared black soot on Karki’s face. However, both the persons involved in the incident were arrested. They are Prakash Shahi of Dang and Chandra Bahadur Budha of Rukum. Both of them were student leaders of All Nepal National Independent Students Union Revolutionary (ANNISU-R) affiliated with the Netra Bikram Chand-led CPN Maoist.

The CPN Maoist confirmed that the two involved in smearing black soon on the face of Karki were leaders affiliated with ANNISU-R.

Now both the attackers are in the police custody. However, Karki had told the police to release them stating that they were hired for the attack.

This incident clearly showed that the courts in Nepal are no more safe and the ultra communist cadres can attack anyone in the court.